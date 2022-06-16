Watch

Nova Twins have shared their new single and video, ‘Choose Your Fighter’.

The song is taken from their upcoming second album ‘Supernova’, out 17th June via Marshall Records, which scores a 5* review and cover interview in the July 2022 issue of Upset.

They explain: “‘Choose Your Fighter’ is a motivational track. It’s got that go-get attitude that you need! There will always be obstacles thrown at you but this tune is about powering through, no matter what!”

Check out ‘Choose Your Fighter’ below.