November 10, 2021

Nova Twins have shared their new video for latest single 'Antagonist'.

Out now via Marshall Records, the track follows on from their Bring Me The Horizon collab '1x1', and debuted as Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 with Clara Amfo last month (Wednesday, 27th October).

"‘Antagonist’ is a defiant tune about self-belief," they explain; "how you can summon the inner strength to be ready for whatever comes at you. It’s the army that surrounds you wherever you go. The entire song was pulled together during a jam session. Having spent all of lockdown writing tracks remotely over computers, it was really exciting to capture this spontaneous energy together in the studio, as well as the nuances coming from our boards. We made sure not to lose any of this magic on the record."



Check it out below; the duo are currently working on the follow up to their 2020 debut album 'Who Are The Girls?', and have a headline tour booked in for next February and March, plus a support tour with Enter Shikari for December.