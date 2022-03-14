Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Nova Twins have announced a new tour for November

Nova Twins are set to release their second album ‘Supernova’ on 17th June.
Published: 5:43 pm, March 14, 2022
Nova Twins have announced a trio of tour dates for later this year.

In support of their forthcoming album ‘Supernova’, the band will hit the road in November, playing dates in Glasgow, Manchester and London.

Announcing the news on social media, the duo explain: “So excited to announce our ‘Supernova’ album tour. These are gunna be our biggest UK headline shows to date, happening November 2022!! Pre-order our upcoming 2nd album by 8pm GMT on March 15th for exclusive access to pre-sale tickets.”

The dates read:

NOVEMBER
10 Glasgow, St Luke’s
11 Manchester, Academy 2
12 London, Electric Brixton

