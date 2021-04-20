Subscribe to Upset
Nova Twins have announced a UK headline tour for 2022

They've also dropped a new Dream Wife remix.
Published: 2:00 pm, April 20, 2021 Photos: Arthur René Walwin.
Nova Twins have announced a new UK tour.

News of the 2022 run arrives alongside a Dream Wife remix of their track 'Bullet', which is taken from their debut album 'Who Are The Girls'.

"It’s a kick back against the harassment and day to day social pressures that women have to endure,” says Amy Love and Georgia South. “We wanted a song that makes women feel powerful, that they can say, do & wear what they want without judgement or scrutiny. Unrealistic beauty ideals & objectification have formed a toxic and hypercritical environment for women. ‘Bullet’ is a call to arms for anyone anywhere to stand up against these social norms and say enough is enough."

Dream Wife’s Alice Go adds: "Nova Twins’ unchained power as a live unit has always taken our breath away. We love those rockers, what they stand for and how they rip it up. ‘Bullet’ as a track boldly asserts their vibe of self-empowerment, a theme that really crossed over with Dream Wife's beliefs and ethos as a band. As friends of ours, we approached them about collaborating and doing a mix, as a way of still connecting with our musical community during the lockdown. It was so much fun splicing our sounds into one pumped-up rock track."

Give it a listen below, and catch the band on tour at the following:

FEBRUARY
2 Cardiff, The Moon
3 Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
5 Norwich, WF Studio
10 Nottingham, Bodega
11 Glasgow, King Tut’s
12 Edinburgh, Mash House
13 Newcastle, Cluny 2
17 Köln, Blue Shell
18 Mainz, Schon Schon
19 Zürich, Exil
21 Vienna, Arena
22 Prague, Café V Lese
23 Berlin, Cassiopeia
24 Hamburg, Hafenklang
26 Amsterdam, Melkweg Up
27 Utrecht, DB Studio
28 Antwerp, Trix Café

MARCH
18 Bristol, Thekla
19 Dublin, Whelans
20 Manchester, Academy 3
25 London, Heaven

