Nova Twins have curated a limited edition compilation in aid of The Black Curriculum

It features Big Joanie, Loathe, Oxymorrons and more.
Published: 1:24 pm, February 04, 2021
Available for pre-order until 1st March via Blood Records, the release - titled ‘Nova Twins Presents: Voices For The Unheard’, and available on limited-edition vinyl - features tracks from Big Joanie, Connie Constance, Loathe, Oxymorrons, LustSickPuppy, and more.

To celebrate the launch, the duo will sit down with Big Joanie, Connie Constance, Loathe and Death Tour for an exclusive live-streamed conversation centred on their experiences as emerging POC artists on Thursday 4th February at 7pm GMT on the @drmartensofficial Instagram channel.

The full tracklisting reads:

1. Nova Twins - Taxi
2. The OBGMs - All My Friends
3. Connie Constance - Monty Python
4. Unity TX - Cross Me
5. LustSickPuppy - Goatmeal
6. Death Tour - Scared
7. Loathe - Aggressive Evolution
8. Oxymorrons - Green Vision
9. Pussycat and The Dirty Johnsons - Ain’t No Pussy
10. Khx05 - Trouble
11. Zhariah - Bitch Boy
12. Big Joanie - Fall Asleep (Live at Hermitage Works Studios)

