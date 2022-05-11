Subscribe to Upset
May 2022
Nova Twins have unleashed their new single, ‘Puzzles’

It's from the duo's upcoming second album.
Published: 5:06 pm, May 11, 2022
Nova Twins have shared their new single, ‘Puzzles’.

The song is taken from their upcoming second album ‘Supernova’, out 17th June via Marshall Records

They explain of the song’s inspiration: “Inspired by the many sexy R&B songs we love, we wanted to make a heavy rocked-out version of a song that makes us feel powerful. It’s always been fine for men to vocalise liking sex, so why can’t the same rules apply to us? We’re women, we should be free to explore what we like in our songwriting! A general Nova Twins theme is that we’re always in control. When it comes to a track like this, we were always going to show our domineering side.”

Check out ‘Puzzles’ below.

