The duo are currently working on a new album.

Published: 11:55 am, October 28, 2021

Nova Twins have dropped their new single, 'Antagonist'.

Out now via Marshall Records, the track follows on from their Bring Me The Horizon collab '1x1', and debuted as Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 with Clara Amfo last night (Wednesday, 27th October).

Check it out below; the duo are currently working on the follow up to their 2020 debut album 'Who Are The Girls?', and have a headline tour booked in for next February and March.