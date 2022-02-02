Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring As It Is, Twin Atlantic, Underoath, Rolo Tomassi and more.
Order a copy
February 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Nova Twins have announced their second album, 'Supernova'

It's coming this summer via Marshall Records.
Published: 1:00 pm, February 02, 2022 Photos: Corinne Cumming.
Nova Twins have announced their second album, 'Supernova'

Nova Twins have announced their second album, 'Supernova'.

The full-length is set for release on 17th June via Marshall Records, with details arriving alongside a video for their new single 'K.M.B' (aka, ‘Kill My Boyfriend').

Bassist Georgia South says of the release: "'Supernova' is the beginning of a new era. As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. 'Supernova' is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner."

Of the single, the duo add: “​​'K.M.B.' will stitch-up the hearts of the heartbroken, teaching the ones who broke it a lesson. Inspired by the sound and feel of the ’90s, we wrote and filmed our version of a playful horror movie. Think Mean Girls meets Clueless meets Pulp Fiction. Somewhere between those storylines is where you will find 'K.M.B.'"

Check out 'K.M.B' below; the record's full tracklisting reads:

1. Power (Intro)
2. Antagonist
3. Cleopatra
4. K.M.B.
5. Fire & Ice
6. Puzzles
7. A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful
8. Toolbox
9. Choose Your Fighter
10. Enemy
11. Sleep Paralysis

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Linda Lindas have announced their new album, 'Growing Up'
Mayday Parade have shared their new video for 'Angels Die Too'
DITZ have unveiled the details of their debut album, 'The Great Regression'
Pulled Apart By Horses and The Murder Capital are among the new names for Truck Festival
The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have announced a UK and European tour
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing