Coming soon

It's coming this summer via Marshall Records.

Published: 1:00 pm, February 02, 2022 Photos: Corinne Cumming.

Nova Twins have announced their second album, 'Supernova'.

The full-length is set for release on 17th June via Marshall Records, with details arriving alongside a video for their new single 'K.M.B' (aka, ‘Kill My Boyfriend').

Bassist Georgia South says of the release: "'Supernova' is the beginning of a new era. As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. 'Supernova' is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner."

Of the single, the duo add: “​​'K.M.B.' will stitch-up the hearts of the heartbroken, teaching the ones who broke it a lesson. Inspired by the sound and feel of the ’90s, we wrote and filmed our version of a playful horror movie. Think Mean Girls meets Clueless meets Pulp Fiction. Somewhere between those storylines is where you will find 'K.M.B.'"

Check out 'K.M.B' below; the record's full tracklisting reads:



1. Power (Intro)

2. Antagonist

3. Cleopatra

4. K.M.B.

5. Fire & Ice

6. Puzzles

7. A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful

8. Toolbox

9. Choose Your Fighter

10. Enemy

11. Sleep Paralysis