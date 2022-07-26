Nova Twins, Wet Leg and Yard Act are among the acts up for this year’s Mercury Prize

News

The 2022 Awards Show will take place on Thursday 8th September.

Published: 11:48 am, July 26, 2022

The nominations for this year’s Mercury Prize have been announced, including Nova Twins, Wet Leg and Yard Act.

Created to celebrate the best albums made by UK and Irish musicians over the last twelve months, the award is described as the musical equivalent of literature’s Booker Prize or the Turner Prize for art.

The twelve shortlisted ‘albums of the year’ were selected by a judging panel, to create a shortlist that will be slimmed down to a single winner on the night of an awards show, set to take place on 8th September at London’s Eventim Apollo.

The full list reads:

Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor

Gwenno – Tresor

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – For All Our Days That Tear the Heart

Joy Crookes – Skin

Kojey Radical – Reason to Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might be Introvert

Nova Twins – Supernova

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yard Act – The Overload

The 2022 Awards Show will take place on Thursday 8th September at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.