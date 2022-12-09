Subscribe to Upset
Nova Twins have announced an intimate London show

They've also just dropped a remix of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ hit ‘Unholy’.
Published: 10:46 am, December 09, 2022
Nova Twins have announced an intimate show for early next year.

The duo will perform at The Lexington in London on 8th February. The show is in support of grassroots venues and is being organised in partnership with Music Venue Trust and FreeNow.

“We started in these grassroots venues,” Amy and Georgia comment. “Without them, it will be a huge loss to the UK music scene. It’s an ecosystem. If you take one thing away the rest collapses. If you suddenly pull grassroots venues, then that’s fewer artists that people are going to discover, fewer ticket sales, and less revenues. It affects everything.”

They've also just dropped a remix of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ hit ‘Unholy’.

Speaking about their approach to the track, they explain: “When we heard ‘Unholy,’ we thought it’s such a banger we have to remix it! It’s a dark, sexy tune, reminiscent of the noughties R&B sound that we all know and love. The beat and percussion on the original is so killer, it drives the track and was asking for some big riffs and screams Nova style!”

Check it out below.

