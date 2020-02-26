Festivals

They join Creeper, Jimmy Eat World and loads more.

Published: 1:54 pm, February 26, 2020

Nova Twins, Lande Hekt, Delair the Liar and The World Is A Beautiful Place are among the new names for 2000trees.

Also joining the event, are Beach Slang, Hotel Lux, Ditz, Spanish Love Songs, Demob Happy, Hundredth, Airways, Together Pangea, The Virginmarys, Haggard Cat, InTechnicolour and Fangclub.

As well as, 68, Stake, Static Dress, Erica Freas, S.T. Manville, Chloe Moriondo, Bob Vylan, Bent Knee, Gatherers, Giver, Tom Jenkins, Harry Marshall, Grief Ritual, Superlove, Sapphire Blues, Katie Malco, Holiday Oscar, Non Canon, Zeb, and Andrew Cushin.

The latest batch of names join the likes of Creeper, Knocked Loose, The Amazons, The Get Up Kids, Boston Manor, Jimmy Eat World, Young Guns, Dinosaur Pile Up, Dream State, Counterfeit, Roam, Hot Milk, Vukovi, Nervus, Black Futures, Lauran Hibberd, Gloo, Cassels, The Winter Passing and Dream Nails.

Held from 9th-11th July on Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, tickets for 2000trees are on sale now.