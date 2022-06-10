Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Nova Twins

New issue

There's also Alexisonfire, My Chemical Romance, Joyce Manor, Petrol Girls and more.

Published: 12:00 pm, June 10, 2022 Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

With their amazing new album 'Supernova', Nova Twins are proving they're a band on the front line of rock's charge into an exciting future world. Pulling from across styles and genres, they're making music that refuses to stick to the tired expectations of the past. We're stoked to have them on the cover of Upset for the first time this month.

Also in this month's mag, you'll be able to find the likes of returning heroes Alexisonfire and My Chemical Romance, faves Joyce Manor, Petrol Girls, Dune Rats and Nervus, new blood Momma, Mint Green, THE BLSSM, MNYS and loads more.

