Nova Twins have unveiled their new video for 'Play Fair'

It's a standout track from their recent debut.

Published: 11:17 am, September 16, 2020 Photos: Harry Lindley.

Nova Twins have shared their new video, 'Play Fair'.

A cut from their recent debut album ‘Who Are The Girls?’, released on Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler’s 333 Wreckords Crew earlier this year, it follows on from the news that they're going to support Enter Shikari on tour next year.

The duo explain: "It's the ultimate revenge tune, about powering through any hurdles that stand in our way. It's a call to arms; rise against those who try to hold you back! If life hands you an unfair game, don’t play fair."

Check it out below, and catch the band on the road from April - June 2021.