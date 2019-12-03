Coming soon

It's coming via Fever 333's label.

Published: 3:52 pm, December 03, 2019

Nova Twins have announced their debut album, 'Who Are The Girls?'.

Due out on 28th February 2020, the record will arrive via the London duo's newly inked deal with Fever 333’s Jason Butler’s project, 333 Wreckords.

The band explain: “'Who Are The Girls?' is dedicated to all the people who are beautifully diverse and creating their own lanes. It's a celebration of those who feel like they don’t fit in! The title is ironic, as there is little representation of diversity at the shows we play and there wasn’t any to see when we were growing up.

“Our audience have been our biggest supporters, encouraging the creativity and ideas behind the album. It’s amazing to finally be able to translate our live sound onto an LP, so that everyone who wants to can join in the madness!

"We feel 333 Wreckords is the perfect home (massive love to Jason of Fever 333 for inviting us into their family). We can only hope that this album empowers people the way they have empowered us. This one’s for all our Supernovas, keep shining bright!”

Catch the band on tour throughout the UK next April, too.