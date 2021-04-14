Listen

The original song's from their debut album.

Published: 3:02 pm, April 14, 2021

Nova Twins have dropped a Fever 333 remix of 'Undertaker'.

The original version of the song features on the duo's debut album 'Who Are The Girls?', released last year.

"We love what Fever 333 did with this 'Undertaker' remix," the band explain. "It's one of our favourite tracks to play live and we thought that they would be perfect to rework it! Jason brought an entirely new energy to the table with his vocal. We hope that when venues open up again, we can all play it together on stage! That would be epic."

Jason Aalon Butler adds: "I think one of the greatest things about this label collective is that it is run by artists for artists, which means every move we make is with artistry in mind. With that said - as label head I had the privilege of on boarding the inimitable Nova Twins to 333 Wrecks last year and as an artist myself I had the honor of working on a remix with them this year. Pretty win win scenario if you ask me. So much love and respect for these queens and I can't wait for y'all to hear this one."

Check it out below.