Check out Nova Twins' latest single, 'Cleopatra'

Listen

Debuted as the Hottest Record in the World on BBC Radio 1 yesterday (15th March), the song is taken from new album 'Supernova'.

Published: 9:40 am, March 16, 2022

Nova Twins have shared their new single, 'Cleopatra'.

Bassist Georgia South says of the album: “‘Supernova’ is the beginning of a new era. As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. ‘Supernova’ is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”

‘Cleopatra’ was written off the back of the Black Lives Matter protests. Attending them made us feel powerful as two mixed-race women in an era where people were suddenly waking up to Anti Racists conversations,” says guitarist and vocalist Amy Love. “It's about celebrating who we are and being proud of where we come from. We hope this song encourages people from all walks of life to act and feel the same way too.”

You can check out 'Cleopatra' below.