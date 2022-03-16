Check out Nova Twins' latest single, 'Cleopatra'

Nova Twins have shared their new single, 'Cleopatra'.
Debuted as the Hottest Record in the World on BBC Radio 1 yesterday (15th March), the song is taken from new album 'Supernova'.
Bassist Georgia South says of the album: “‘Supernova’ is the beginning of a new era. As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. ‘Supernova’ is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”
‘Cleopatra’ was written off the back of the Black Lives Matter protests. Attending them made us feel powerful as two mixed-race women in an era where people were suddenly waking up to Anti Racists conversations,” says guitarist and vocalist Amy Love. “It's about celebrating who we are and being proud of where we come from. We hope this song encourages people from all walks of life to act and feel the same way too.”
You can check out 'Cleopatra' below.
Nova Twins recently announced a trio of live dates for later this year.
The band will hit the road in November, playing dates in Glasgow, Manchester and London.
Announcing the news on social media, the duo explain: “So excited to announce our ‘Supernova’ album tour. These are gunna be our biggest UK headline shows to date, happening November 2022!! Pre-order our upcoming 2nd album by 8pm GMT on March 15th for exclusive access to pre-sale tickets.”
The dates read:
November
10 Glasgow, St Luke’s
11 Manchester, Academy 2
12 London, Electric Brixton