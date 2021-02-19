Watch

Full-length 'Trauma Factory' is out now.

Published: 11:43 am, February 19, 2021

nothing,nowhere. is celebrating his album release day with a new video for 'Upside Down'.

“We’ve all had our fair share of unhealthy relationships," he says. "Upside Down is about a lost love and the inability to accept the new and painful circumstances.”

Of the album, he adds: "'TRAUMA FACTORY' is an accumulation of songs written during a confusing time," he says. "It is about accepting the present and following your true north through the pain and suffering of human life. I wanted to make an album that was truly genreless and inspire others to challenge themselves artistically. I believe the most inspiring art is unpredictable and unrestrictive. To me that’s what TRAUMA FACTORY is."

Check out 'Upside Down' below, and read more from nothing,nowhere. in the March issue of Upset. Full-length 'Trauma Factory' is out now.