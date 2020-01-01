Social media takes control in nothing,nowhere.'s new video for 'Fake Friend'

Watch

Keep an eye out for his new album, it's very nearly here.

Published: 12:07 pm, January 20, 2021

nothing,nowhere. has released a new video for 'Fake Friend'.

It's an early teaser from his new album 'Trauma Factory', due for release on 19th February.

"I was always so enamored by the over the top 90s commercials as a kid," he explains of the clip. "There is something comforting looking back at them now.

"The ‘Fake Friend’ music video combines the comfort and simplicity of the 90s, with the never-ending stimulation of the 2020s. We wanted to visually tell the backstory of this ‘Fake Friend’ and show how technology and social media can deteriorate you."

