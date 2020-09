Listen

It's another standalone single.

Published: 2:40 pm, September 18, 2020

nothing,nowhere. has shared his new single, 'pretend'.

Arriving with a video directed by Mason Mercer, it follows on from his recent standalone track, 'lights 4444', and digital album 'One Takes Vol. 1'.

He says: “pretend is about looking back while simultaneously trying to heal. It’s about the self-destructive nature of nostalgia and its hindrance on long term inner change.”

Check it out below.