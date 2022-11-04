Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Catch him on tour in the UK this November and December.
Published: 1:50 pm, November 04, 2022
nothing,nowhere. has teamed up with Pete Wentz for new track 'CYAN1DE'.

The track follows on from recent standalone releases 'M1SERY_SYNDROME', which features Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail, and 'MEMORY_FRACTURE'.

Speaking on the collaboration, nothing,nowhere. reveals: "Simply put, I’m proud of this song. Pete is a legend and I couldn’t be more excited for the future of nothing,nowhere."

Wentz adds: "CYAN1DE reminds me of the first heavy music I got into and the bands I would scrawl on my trapper keeper at school. It’s an honor to be a part of this process and this song."

Check it out below.

