nothing,nowhere. has booked a UK and Ireland tour for November

On the road

The tour includes a night at London’s Electric Ballroom.

Published: 1:57 pm, May 18, 2022

nothing,nowhere. has booked a UK and Ireland tour for winter.

Joined by guccihighwaters and sadeyes in support, the run will kick off at Oxford’s Academy on 13th November, and include a night at London’s Electric Ballroom.

The details are:



NOVEMBER

12 LEEDS, drown u out

13 OXFORD. 02 academy 2

14 NOTTINGHAM, bodega social club

15 NEWCASTLE, the cluny

17 GLASGOW, sw03 studio warehouse

18 MANCHESTER, club academy

19 DUBLIN, dublin academy green room

20 BELFAST limelight 2

22 BIRMINGHAM 02 academy 2

23 BRISTOL, the fleece

24 LONDON, electric ballroom