nothing,nowhere. has booked a UK and Ireland tour for November

nothing,nowhere. has booked a UK and Ireland tour for winter.
Joined by guccihighwaters and sadeyes in support, the run will kick off at Oxford’s Academy on 13th November, and include a night at London’s Electric Ballroom.
The details are:
NOVEMBER
12 LEEDS, drown u out
13 OXFORD. 02 academy 2
14 NOTTINGHAM, bodega social club
15 NEWCASTLE, the cluny
17 GLASGOW, sw03 studio warehouse
18 MANCHESTER, club academy
19 DUBLIN, dublin academy green room
20 BELFAST limelight 2
22 BIRMINGHAM 02 academy 2
23 BRISTOL, the fleece
24 LONDON, electric ballroom