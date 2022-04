Listen

The video was directed by Eric ‘Shade’ Balderose from Code Orange.

Published: 3:57 pm, April 20, 2022

nothing,nowhere. has dropped his new single, 'Memory Fracture'.

The track is accompanied by an animated video directed by Eric ‘Shade’ Balderose from Code Orange, and follows on from recent standalone track 'sledgehammer'.

"I’m just making music I want to make," nothing,nowhere. comments. "I’ll leave it up to the listener to unearth their own meanings and opinions."

Check it out below.