nothing,nowhere. has teamed up with Senses Fail's Buddy Nielsen for new single 'M1SERY_SYNDROME'

Published: 11:38 am, August 26, 2022

nothing,nowhere. has shared his new single 'M1SERY_SYNDROME'.

The track features Buddy Nielsen from Senses Fail, and is accompanied by a video created by Gabor Toth (gabxtoth).

Speaking on the collaboration, nothing,nowhere. says: "I’m excited to start a new era of nothing,nowhere. - and there’s no one better to start it with than Buddy. I grew up on this music, and I’m doing it in my own way."

Buddy Nielsen adds: "Excited and honored to be on a song with n,n. Joe is a great songwriter and I’m proud to see him continue to grow."

Check it out below.