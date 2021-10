Watch

Published: 3:01 pm, October 06, 2021

nothing, nowhere. has shared a brand new single, 'Pieces of You'.

The track comes alongside a Max Moore directed music video, which you can check out below.

Speaking about the track, nothing, nowhere. - AKA Vermont singer, songwriter and guitarist Joe Mulherin - explains: “Pieces of You is about being infatuated with someone and feeling vulnerable; like the ground can disappear from your feet at any second.”

nothing, nowhere. will be back in the UK early next year to support Neck Deep.