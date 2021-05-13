nothing,nowhere. has put together a stripped-back, one-take version of 'Fake Friend'

Listen

It's an emotive cut from his latest album 'Trauma Factory'.

Published: 12:23 pm, May 13, 2021

nothing,nowhere. has shared a stripped-back, one-take version of 'Fake Friend', a cut from his latest album 'Trauma Factory', released earlier this year.

"'TRAUMA FACTORY' is an accumulation of songs written during a confusing time," he says of the record. "It is about accepting the present and following your true north through the pain and suffering of human life.

"I wanted to make an album that was truly genreless and inspire others to challenge themselves artistically. I believe the most inspiring art is unpredictable and unrestrictive. To me that’s what TRAUMA FACTORY is."

Check out 'Fake Friend' below.