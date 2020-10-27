Watch

It's about destroying relationships.

Published: 12:13 pm, October 27, 2020

nothing,nowhere., KennyHoopla and JUDGE have teamed up for new collab 'blood'.

The song follows on from nothing,nowhere.'s recent standalone singles 'pretend' and 'lights 4444', as well as his 'One Takes Vol. 1' compilation.

"blood is about being a metaphorical killer; killing relationships with people you care about and getting caught in that toxic cycle," he says.

"I recorded the song with JUDGE and Kenny in 20 minutes. I shot the video with Kenny in Boston and we got to hang out with a bunch of rescue animals. It was a beautiful experience to be able to combine my love of animals, film and music into one shoot."

Check out 'blood' below.