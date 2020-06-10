Subscribe to Upset
nothing,nowhere. is back with his new single, 'lights (4444)'

It's about "being a prisoner of nostalgia".
Published: 12:18 pm, July 24, 2020
nothing,nowhere. is back with his new single 'lights (4444)'.

It's out today (Friday, 24th July) alongside an official music video directed by nothing,nowhere., Fox Beach, Clinton O'Donnell, and Hightosis.

“I wrote ‘lights (4444)’ after meditating and coming up with the line ‘pain comes in different shades’," nothing,nowhere. explains. "Essentially the song is about being a prisoner of nostalgia and the inability to enjoy the present moment no matter the circumstances."

The new single follows the release of his 'One Takes Vol. 1' digital LP, a compilation of reworked and stripped back versions of fan-favourite tracks.

Check it out below.

