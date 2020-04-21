Subscribe to Upset
Watch

nothing,nowhere. has unleashed a video for new track 'death'

Catch him on tour in the UK this September.
Published: 11:31 am, April 21, 2020
nothing,nowhere. has unleashed a video for new track 'death'

nothing,nowhere. has shared his cheery new tune, 'death'.

The track follows on from his recent single 'nightmare', and arrives during what was supposed to be a headline tour around the US - but obvs it's been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

While under quarantine, nothing,nowhere. has been doing near-daily online events, including releasing new episodes of his web series Reapers Realm on Wednesdays (6pm ET / 11pm GMT), One Take performances every other Sunday (8pm ET / 1am GMT), and weekly livestreams every Tuesday and Thursday on his official Twitch channel.

Give it 'death' listen below, and catch him on tour in the UK this September.

