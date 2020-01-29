Watch

Plus! He's announced a new UK tour for September.

Published: 10:22 am, January 29, 2020

nothing,nowhere has shared a super 80s video for his new track, 'nightmare'.

“I wrote nightmare while I was watching Purple Rain every night with the lights out," he says of the song. "For days I would put the movie on mute and just be inspired by the visuals and the vibe.

"The final product seems like some sort of dystopian 80’s Miami Beach fever dream. Songs like these are the reason I love making music and pushing myself out of my comfort zone.”

The clip arrives alongside news of a world tour, which will include VIP ticket options for a mindful meditation clinic led by the man himself. The UK leg kicks off at Manchester’s Gorilla on 17th September, followed by shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, and London.

The details are:



SEPTEMBER

17 Manchester @ Gorilla

18 Glasgow @ Swg3

19 Birmingham @ O2 Academy 2

21 Bristol @ The Fleece

22 London @ Electric Ballroom