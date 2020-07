Listen

It features 13 new versions.

Published: 11:58 pm, July 10, 2020

nothing,nowhere. has released his a stripped-back album of fan-favourites, 'one takes vol. 1'.

Available from today, Friday 10th July, the collection features one-take versions of his tracks 'hammer', 'letdown', 'death' and more, along with his cover of American Football’s 'Never Meant'.

'one takes vol. 1' follows on from nothing,nowhere.'s 'bloodlust', a collaborative EP with Travis Barker that arrived last September.

Give it a listen below.