Listen

nothing,nowhere. has put together a stripped-back album of fan-favourites, 'one takes vol. 1'

Published: 10:44 am, June 23, 2020
nothing,nowhere. has announced a stripped-back album of fan-favourites, 'one takes vol. 1'.

Available from 10th July, the collection features one-take versions of his tracks 'hammer', 'letdown', 'death' and more, along with his cover of American Football’s 'Never Meant'.

Check out the full tracklisting below, and give 'nightmare (one take)' a listen after the jump.

'one takes vol. 1' follows on from nothing,nowhere.'s 'bloodlust', a collaborative EP with Travis Barker that arrived last September.

1. hammer (one take)
2. rejecter (one take)
3. wooden home (one take)
4. clarity in kerosene (one take)
5. letdown (one take)
6. ornament (one take)
7. true love (one take)
8. nevermore (one take)
9. nightmare (one take)
10. cherry red (one take)
11. twenty something (one take)
12. death (one take)
13. never meant (one take)

