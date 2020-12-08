Coming soon

It's fifteen tracks long, and due in February.

Published: 11:51 am, December 08, 2020 Photos: Kate Fitzgerald.

nothing,nowhere. has announced his new album, 'Trauma Factory'.

The record's due for release on 19th February, with the news arriving alongside his new teaser single 'fake friend'.

"'TRAUMA FACTORY' is an accumulation of songs written during a confusing time," he says. "It is about accepting the present and following your true north through the pain and suffering of human life. I wanted to make an album that was truly genreless and inspire others to challenge themselves artistically. I believe the most inspiring art is unpredictable and unrestrictive. To me that’s what TRAUMA FACTORY is."

The tracklisting reads:



01. “trauma factory”

02. “lights (4444)”

03. “buck”

04. “love or chemistry”

05. “exile”

06. “upside down”

07. “pain place” (feat. MISOGI)

08. “fake friend”

09. “death”

10. “pretend”

11. “blood” (feat. KennyHoopla & JUDGE)

12. “nightmare”

13. “crave”

14. “real”

15. “barely breathing”