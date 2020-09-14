Nothing are going to release their new album 'The Great Dismal' in October

Coming soon

Check out new track 'Say Less'.

Published: 10:56 am, September 14, 2020 Photos: Ben Rayner.

Nothing are going to release their new album on 30th October.

The band's fourth full-length, 'The Great Dismal' follows on from 2018's 'Dance on the Blacktop', and arrives alongside teaser-track 'Say Less'.

Recorded during quarantine with producer Will Yip at Pennsylvania’s Studio Four, the album "explores existentialist themes of isolation, extinction, and human behaviour in the face of 2020’s vast wasteland," a press release explains.

“The Great Dismal refers to a swamp, a brilliant natural trap where survival is custom fit to its inhabitants,” frontman Domenic Palermo adds. “The nature of its beautiful, but taxing environment and harsh conditions can’t ever really be shaken or forgotten too easily.”

The tracklisting reads:



1. A Fabricated Life

2. Say Less

3. April Ha Ha

4. Catch a Fade

5. Famine Asylum

6. Bernie Sanders

7. In Blueberry

8. Memories

9. Blue Mecca

10. Just a Story

11. Ask The Rust