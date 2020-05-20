Northlane have shared 'Enemy of the Night', a cut from from the deluxe version of new album 'Alien'

Listen

The new release is coming in July.

Published: 12:16 pm, May 20, 2020

Northlane have shared their new track, 'Enemy of the Night'.

It's a teaser from an upcoming deluxe version of their recent album 'Alien', which will arrive on 31st July as a limited edition 2xLP neon pink set.

"Enemy Of The Night was the last song to be completed and is personally my favourite song from the Alien sessions," says the band's Marcus Bridge.

"It has a similar, storytelling style to Freefall as it recounts memories and experiences from my childhood of my father falling deeper into addiction and the desperate things people will do to satisfy those needs. Despite his best efforts, he was never able to beat his demons.

"This song is the missing piece to the Alien puzzle and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it."

