Northlane have dropped their new single 'Plenty'

It's from their upcoming album 'Obsidian'.
Published: 3:03 pm, January 28, 2022
Northlane have dropped their new single 'Plenty'.

It's a track from their forthcoming album 'Obsidian', set for release on 1st April via Believe.

Frontman Marcus Bridge says: "Plenty is a song of pessimism and looks at the idea of reincarnation. As we watch the world deteriorate day by day, it becomes harder to see a way out and begs the question: If I was to start again from the beginning, if I could have a fresh start, would I take that opportunity? At this stage, I've had plenty."

Check it out below.

