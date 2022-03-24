Listen

The band have a new album coming next month.

Published: 11:41 am, March 24, 2022

Northlane have shared their new single 'Carbonized'.

It's a cut from the Aussie band's upcoming new album 'Obsidian', set for release on 22nd April via Believe.

Frontman Marcus Bridge says of the track: "We need to start holding predators and abusers accountable for the awful things they have done. Time and time again, the phrase 'separate the artist from the art' is used to discount and deflect the damage these people (often men in a position of power) have inflicted on those around them. Whether it's manipulating minors or putting a hit out on your wife, it shocks me that fans will forget all about it because their latest track is really heavy. Stand with the victims, not the artists continuing their careers as if nothing ever happened. This song is a reminder."

Check it out below.