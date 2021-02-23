Northlane are going to release a remix EP featuring surprise guests later this week

Subscribe to Upset
"We’ve handpicked some of our favourite artists."
Published: 10:27 am, February 23, 2021
Northlane have announced a new remix EP, and it's coming this week.

'5G' will arrive on Friday 26th February via UNFD, featuring a number of remixes from surprise special guests.

"We wanted to curate a remix record for quite some time," Josh Smith explains. "The idea really got some legs on our last European tour, and with some idle time on our hands the back end of 2020 was the perfect time to get this project fully underway. We’ve handpicked some of our favourite artists to work with outside of the metal genre to take our songs and make them their own."

The tracklisting reads:

Bloodline (remix)
4D (remix)
Vultures (remix)
Ohm (remix)
Sleepless (remix)

