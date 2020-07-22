Watch

Published: 9:36 pm, July 22, 2020

Northlane have announced a new livestream event.

The band will air their performance Live At The Roundhouse, filmed at Sydney venue The Roundhouse on 11th October 2019, on 21st and 22nd August.

“One of the most incredible, moving moments we’ve ever had on stage for me was when we played Sleepless for the first time at our show at the Roundhouse,” starts guitarist Josh Smith.

“Knowing what events had transpired not too long before that, and what the song was about I could tell Marcus was struggling when I got up there. By the time the song had finished he was in tears and he just soldiered on though the rest of the encore like nothing was wrong at all. I could tell on the inside he was just bleeding out. It was one of the bravest moments I’ve ever witnessed.”

For tickets, visit northlaneband.com.