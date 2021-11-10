Subscribe to Upset
Northlane have announced their new album, 'Obsidian'

Published: 5:00 pm, November 10, 2021
Northlane have announced their new album, 'Obsidian'.

The full-length is set for release on 1st April via Believe, preceded by new single 'Echo Chamber', a song about the internet.

"It's hard to be on the internet without seeing people get continuously angry about something," says frontman Marcus Bridge. "We're addicted to having a hot take about nothing and it's quite exhausting. At the same time I shouldn't let it bother me that much but it's like a ringing in my ears after a while, so I'm praying I go deaf."

The album's full tracklisting reads:

1. Clarity
2. Clockwork
3. Echo Chamber
4. Carbonized
5. Abomination
6. Plenty
7. Is this a Test?
8. Xen
9. Cypher
10. Nova
11. Inamorata
12. Obsidian
13. Dark Solitaire

