Check out new single 'Echo Chamber', too.

Published: 5:00 pm, November 10, 2021

Northlane have announced their new album, 'Obsidian'.

The full-length is set for release on 1st April via Believe, preceded by new single 'Echo Chamber', a song about the internet.

"It's hard to be on the internet without seeing people get continuously angry about something," says frontman Marcus Bridge. "We're addicted to having a hot take about nothing and it's quite exhausting. At the same time I shouldn't let it bother me that much but it's like a ringing in my ears after a while, so I'm praying I go deaf."

The album's full tracklisting reads:



1. Clarity

2. Clockwork

3. Echo Chamber

4. Carbonized

5. Abomination

6. Plenty

7. Is this a Test?

8. Xen

9. Cypher

10. Nova

11. Inamorata

12. Obsidian

13. Dark Solitaire