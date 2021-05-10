Subscribe to Upset
Northlane have a new acoustic EP coming next week

The five-track effort is coming on 21st May.
Published: 4:36 pm, May 10, 2021
Northlane have announced a new acoustic EP, '2D'.

The five-track effort is coming on 21st May via UNFD, featuring acoustic versions of fan-favourites from the band's 'Alien' era.

Vocalist Marcus Bridge says: "Recording an acoustic EP is something that we've wanted to do for quite some time and felt right with the personal nature of the songs from 'Alien'. I wanted to strip these songs back to the bare minimum to juxtapose the soundscapes of the album, a 2D version of sorts. A song like 'Rift' has a completely different energy in this context and took on new meaning with the recording in the depths of lockdown, now almost feeling like a cry of frustration and despair."

Check out 'Rift' below - the full tracklisting reads:

1. Bloodline (acoustic)
2. Rift (acoustic)
3. 4D (acoustic)
4. Enemy Of The Night (acoustic)
5. Sleepless (acoustic)

