Northlane have a new acoustic EP coming next week

Northlane have announced a new acoustic EP, '2D'.
The five-track effort is coming on 21st May via UNFD, featuring acoustic versions of fan-favourites from the band's 'Alien' era.
Vocalist Marcus Bridge says: "Recording an acoustic EP is something that we've wanted to do for quite some time and felt right with the personal nature of the songs from 'Alien'. I wanted to strip these songs back to the bare minimum to juxtapose the soundscapes of the album, a 2D version of sorts. A song like 'Rift' has a completely different energy in this context and took on new meaning with the recording in the depths of lockdown, now almost feeling like a cry of frustration and despair."
Check out 'Rift' below - the full tracklisting reads:
1. Bloodline (acoustic)
2. Rift (acoustic)
3. 4D (acoustic)
4. Enemy Of The Night (acoustic)
5. Sleepless (acoustic)