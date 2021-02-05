Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Normandie have shared a new video for album teaser 'Hostage'

It's about frontman Philip's panic attacks.
Published: 2:06 pm, February 05, 2021
Normandie have shared a new video for album teaser 'Hostage'

Normandie have shared a new video for 'Hostage'.

It's a track from the alt-rock band's upcoming album 'Dark & Beautiful Secrets', set for release on 19th February via Easy Life Records.

Singer Philip Strand says: "When I was 22 I suffered from severe anxiety and experienced something called DP, De-Personalisation. I couldn't recognise myself in the mirror and it felt like nobody could see or hear me. It was like I didn't exist. 'Hostage' is about those experiences and is written from the perspective of what it felt like inside these panic attacks."

He adds: "This video itself is about the battle we have within ourselves. It's the therapy session with the different versions of myself and linked to past videos Holy Water, Jericho, White Flag and Atmosphere. The snake represents the negative voice in our heads and has a religious reference where the snakes whispers led to the fall of Eden, the place of perfect peace and stillness."

Check it out below, and catch the band on their rescheduled headline tour in October 2021, with special guests Thousand Below and Captives.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
