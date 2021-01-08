If your local supermarket is out of tinfoil, Normandie's new video for 'Babylon' might be why

Watch

The band's album is coming next month.

Published: 10:17 am, January 08, 2021

Normandie have shared a new video for 'Babylon'.

It's a track from the alt-rock band's upcoming album 'Dark & Beautiful Secrets', set for release on 19th February via Easy Life Records.

Singer Philip Strand says: "Babylon wasn’t supposed to happen. With the covid restrictions, it landed us more time to dive into the studio again and play around with new ideas. The song came purely from just having fun and playing around using breaths and coughs as instruments.

"I’ve been searching for my identity my entire life. Going from group to group, crowd to crowd, trying to fit in - finally, I realised that my true identity is something I should form myself.” “Are you following or falling out” is a line I wanted to use to express the way many of these groups behave. You’re either in or out. To me, identity is what you get when you mix all the things you identify with, bits and pieces that then become you as whole."

Check it out below, and catch the band on their rescheduled headline tour in October 2021, with special guests Thousand Below and Captives.