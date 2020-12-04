Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Normandie reflect on loneliness with their new single, 'Atmosphere'

It's from the band's upcoming album, due next year.
Published: 11:28 am, December 04, 2020
Normandie have shared a new video for 'Atmosphere'.

It's a track from the alt-rock band's upcoming album 'Dark & Beautiful Secrets', set for release on 19th February via Easy Life Records.

Singer Philip Strand says: "One in five people in Europe say they experience feelings of loneliness, and during the pandemic many more feel anxious and isolated. 

"With Atmosphere, we wanted to highlight the issue of loneliness online and how hard it can be to reach out for real connections. With the video we tried to focus on the lyrics, and let the visuals reflect on the emotions in the song."

Check it out below, and catch the band on their rescheduled headline tour in October 2021, with special guests Thousand Below and Captives.

