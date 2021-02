Watch

The newcomers have a busy year planned.

Published: 11:40 am, February 25, 2021

NOISY have dropped their first new music of the year.

’24/7′ - which arrives ahead of support slots for the likes of YUNGBLUD, You Me At Six and Bad Sounds later this year - is about "being yourself", frontman Cody explains.

He continues: "The lyrics take you on a journey of everyday things that we do… some mundane, some exciting, but as long as everyone lets you be yourself and gives off good energy then everything is good."

Check it out below.