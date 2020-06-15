NOFX, The Vandals and more have signed up for Slam Dunk 2021

Festivals

Only one year to go.

Published: 9:30 pm, June 15, 2020

The first bands have been announced for next year’s Slam Dunk.

Performing on the Punk in Drublic stage will be NOFX, Pennywise, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Reel Big Fish, the Vandals and Face To Face. Comeback Kid, Days N Daze and the Baboon Show will also hit up other stages.

The event will take place on 29th and 30th May at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds and Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire respectively. This year's event was cancelled, unsurprisingly, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Find out more via the poster below.