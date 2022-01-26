NOBRO are teasing an upcoming EP with new single 'Bye Bye Baby'

Listen

The release is due next month via Big Scary Monsters.

Published: 12:35 pm, January 26, 2022

NOBRO have dropped their new single 'Bye Bye Baby'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming EP 'Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar', set for release on 23rd February via Big Scary Monsters, which also features previous singles ‘Better Each Day’ and ‘Julia’.

Guitarist/vocalist Karolane Carbonneau says of the track: "When I wrote that song, I was having the worst breakup of my life. Kathryn, the lead singer of our band, said to me ‘you should take advantage of your sadness to write a freaking badass song.’ I’ve always wanted to sing lead vocals on a song, but I never got the guts to do it. Props to Kathryn for the support and forcing me to do it! And please, do yourself a favour and never let anyone bring you down. Always believe in yourself."

"When I’m listening to music, I just want it fucking loud," vocalist/bassist Kathyrn McCaughey adds. "So, I think it’s important to us to offer music that can be played extremely loud and that’s the foundation of all these new songs. The biggest difference between this EP and Sick Hustle is that we recorded each song one at a time, rather than doing all the drum tracks one day and all the bass tracks another day. I think it gives each song a more distinctive vibe."

Check out 'Bye Bye Baby' below.