Listen

Check out lead single 'Marianna' now.

Published: 1:48 pm, January 27, 2020

NOBRO are going to release their new EP 'Sick Hustle' this spring.

Due on 3rd April via Big Scary Monsters, the four-track effort features the foursome's songs 'Don't Die', ''Til I Get It All', 'Don't Wanna Talk About It', and 'Marianna' - the last of which you can hear below.

Vocalist/bassist Kathryn McCaughey explains: "It’s a song about a girl named Marianna. She is my best friend and the OG guitar player in NOBRO. We thought we were going to take over the world with our “onslaught of shred and grit” but before we were about to play our biggest show to date, Marianna told me she was moving away to live on a goat farm in northern BC. I was heartbroken—absolutely devastated. But as they say “the show must go on” and it did and it still does. I wrote her a song so at least when we play shows she can still be there with me, always."

The band have just finished up a US tour with Alexisonfire and The Distillers, with further shows planned in Montreal, QC (30th January) and Toronto, ON (19th May, with Pussy Riot).