Check out NOBRO's new single, 'Better Each Day'

Listen

Signed to Big Scary Monsters, the track is mixed by double GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Dave Schiffman.

Published: 9:16 am, October 07, 2021

Montreal’s NOBRO have shared a brand new single, ‘Better Each Day’.

“I was experiencing some kind of crisis at the time of writing ‘Better Each Day’ and if I remember correctly, it was a ‘writing music’ one,” reflects vocalist and bassist Kathryn McCaughey on the track. “There are times when songs come streaming out of you as though they wrote themselves into existence, and other times it can be as challenging as getting two purebred Persian cats to mate. I was sitting in our producer’s studio when he suggested I might like a little jingle he wrote for a commercial that never got used. I thought it was dope and voila, this song was born. One day you’re punk as fuck and then next you’re playing old unused car commercial jingles.”

Signed to Big Scary Monsters, the track is mixed by double GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Dave Schiffman (Vampire Weekend, Adele). You can stream it below.