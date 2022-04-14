NOAHFINNCE has released a new single and video, ‘Tell Me That You’re Okay.’

Watch

it's from EP ‘My Brain After Therapy’, which is set to arrive on 3rd June.

Published: 2:19 pm, April 14, 2022

NOAHFINNCE has released a brand new track, ‘Tell Me That You’re Okay.’.

It’s the latest teaser from the pop-punkster’s upcoming new EP, ‘My Brain After Therapy’, which is set to arrive on 3rd June.

Speaking of the song, Noah explains: “I’m really excited to show a darker side to my music, this is definitely the most intense of the tracks on the new EP. It’s about how instability in my formative years lead to me suppressing my emotions and valuing other people’s feelings over mine. Big Emo Vibes!”

The follow-up to debut ‘Stuff From My Brain’, the EP was produced and mixed by Thomas Mitchener (Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Damned), and sees Noah reflecting on topics that were brought up in his therapy sessions.

Check out the new single below.