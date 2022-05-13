Subscribe to Upset
Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring NOAHFINNCE, out now!

Yep, we've got two covers this month, as Noah joins Stand Atlantic for two special variants.
Published: 12:00 pm, May 13, 2022 Photos: Patrick Gunning.
Yesterday we promised you a surprise. Today we're giving you it. NOAHFINNCE is on the cover of the new issue of Upset, out today (13th May).

With a brilliant new EP and a buzz that's certainly got us more than a bit excited, we're delighted to have Noah on the cover for the first time.

It follows up on yesterday's reveal that Stand Atlantic are also a cover act for our June 2022 edition. You can pick up two different variants right now here, or order the NOAHFINNCE edition below.

Also in this month's mag, you'll be able to find the likes of State Champs, Memphis May Fire, Taking Back Sunday, Crawlers, De'Wayne, GILT, Static Dress, Ghost, Peaness and loads more.

You can order the new issue of Upset right now, below, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.

